Hudson Council adds one more hour to outdoor drinking area schedule

HUDSON — Anyone ages 21 and older now has one more hour to buy an alcoholic beverage at designated establishments and take a stroll outdoors with their drink in parts of downtown.

City Council on Tuesday voted 5-0 to change the hours of operation for the Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area (DORA) from noon to 10 p.m. Those hours, which had closed at 9 p.m., are in effect seven days a week.

Council voted in early July to establish the DORA in a 32.5-acre district and the DORA took effect in late July, with the hours running from noon to 9 p.m. The DORA was set up to help businesses during the challenging economic times of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Shortly after the DORA started, Gov. Mike DeWine announced that bars, restaurants and other businesses must stop selling alcohol at 10 p.m. At the same time, City Manager Jane Howington said local restaurants and bars asked for an extension of the DORA's ending time.

"They thought that if we expanded it to 10, it would give a little bit more ability to match the closing time with your last drink order," said Howington.

Council on Tuesday approved the extended hour on a second reading. Council has typically given three readings to legislative items before voting, but council member Chris Foster (Ward 2) said he felt an exception was warranted in this case.

"There's only so much time until the end of summer," stated Foster. "The DORA really has a broad impact on our downtown restaurants. Moving this forward …and passing it quickly really allows it to have an impact on the restaurants immediately."

At the Aug. 25 workshop, council member Kate Schlademan (Ward 1) said she believed if DeWine had implemented the 10 p.m. cut-off time for alcohol sales before the city set up the DORA, "we probably would've made [the DORA's ending time] 10 p.m. anyway."

Kevin Altomare, co-owner/partner of Hudson's Restaurant, wrote to council and requested that the DORA operate from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays. The letter was read by Clerk of Council Elizabeth Slagle on Tuesday.

While noting that having outdoor seating has helped "tremendously," Altomare said since seating is limited, customers are sometimes waiting to be seated.

"The expanded hours would allow our patrons to order a DORA drink and walk around Downtown Hudson and shop, while waiting on their table," explained Altomare.

Turnover at the tables could be increased by offering a DORA cup to patrons who've finished their meals, but not their drinks, Altomare wrote. Customers could then take the drink with them while they walk around town.

In prior discussions, council members did not favor starting the DORA hours earlier than noon.

Other discussion on issue

At an Aug. 11 workshop, Mayor Craig Shubert said there are residents who are "concerned" about going downtown because "there are so many individuals out enjoying a refreshment, not social distancing, [and] not wearing a mask."

Shubert suggested that council consider eliminating the DORA's operation on one or two days of the week. Council did not publicly discuss this idea after Shubert offered it.

Shubert told the Hub-Times on Friday that he would have liked to have seen the city eliminate a day of operation for the DORA.

"The DORA has proven to be very popular, yet we need to be open-minded about the needs and concerns of others and perhaps the city could have left open a day to allow individuals who may be immunocompromised to visit downtown businesses without undue concern of being potentially infected by a large gathering of individuals," said Shubert.

The mayor said he expects council and the administration this winter to discuss potential tweaks to the DORA.

Howington told council Aug. 25 there had not been any public safety issues connected with the DORA.

"People have been very receptive to it," said Howington. "There's been a lot of people that have come downtown to participate in that."

Howington noted some participating businesses have run short on cups.

Foster said he was "concerned about the trash" and asked whether the city had dealt with the issue.

Howington noted city officials met with their waste contractor and identified areas where trash was overflowing and the contractor then set up more trash cans in those spots.

On a recent weekend, Howington said she checked and found that most trash cans were not full, but a couple receptacles on the Green near Lulu's were full.

"We're continuing to monitor every weekend which trash cans get full, where can we either do an extra pickup or add an extra trash can," said Howington.

