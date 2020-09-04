Six COVID-19 cases reported in Hudson City Schools

HUDSON — The city school district reported that five students and one elementary school building employee have tested positive for COVID-19.

Students had just returned to classes on Monday.

On Aug. 28, the district posted on its website that it confirmed with Summit County Public Health an employee of Evamere Elementary School tested positive for COVID-19. The staff member had not been in the district for activities during that week, according to a news release posted on the district's website.

The district posted on Tuesday that it confirmed with SCPH that two Hudson High School students had tested positive for COVID-19 in "unrelated cases."

"Both students have not been in school this week; however, one student did participate in an extracurricular activity last week," the announcement stated. "Students and staff who also participated in the same extracurricular activity are being notified."

Then, on Wednesday, district officials posted it had confirmed with SCPH that two more high school students and a middle school student had tested positive for COVID-19.

"The middle school student has not been in school this week; however, both of the high school students were in school this week," the district stated.

For each case, the district said it is cooperating with SCPH in conducting contact tracing procedures and added that people who are determined to be primary contacts will be notified.

District officials said the names of students and staff members who test positive for the virus will not be released due to privacy laws.

District spokesperson Sheryl Sheatzley said on Thursday that the district in the upcoming week is planning to post a dashboard on its website that will provide "a running tabulation" of COVID-19 data in the schools. She said district officials were still trying to find out what data categories had to be included in the dashboard.

So far, Sheatzley said she felt students were doing well with navigating the safety protocols and distancing guidelines.

"Our kids have been good," said Sheatzley. "I think they want to be there. They want to have their activities."

