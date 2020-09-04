Macedonia police reports

Police Reports is a sampling of incidents responded to by local law enforcement agencies. It is not intended to be all-inclusive.

A Walters Drive woman reported Aug. 31 that she discovered someone had used her personal information to apply for two credit cards after the cards were delivered to her home during the previous couple of days. The woman said she contacted the provider of the first card she received and the account was closed, but the provider requested she file a police report. She said she planned on calling the second card’s provider.

A woman reported someone took a credit card and $100 from her wallet while the wallet was in a shopping cart at a Macedonia Commons Boulevard store during the early evening Aug. 29. The woman said that while she was shopping, an unknown female stopped and talked to her and she believes the female intentionally distracted her while someone else stole the card and cash. The woman said that when she called to report the theft to the card’s provider, she was told someone had tried to use the card to make an approximately $830 purchase at another Macedonia store, but the purchase was denied. Police said the matter was under investigation.

Man charged in two incidents: Police said they charged a Sagamore Hills man, 46, with two counts of first-degree misdemeanor theft after he twice allegedly returned a pair of 5-gallon containers of roofing tar under fraudulent circumstances at a Macedonia Commons Boulevard store during the first half of August.

On Aug. 14, a store employee reported the man entered the store empty handed, selected two containers of roofing tar and then returned them at the customer service desk, receiving a gift card for nearly $270 in exchange. The man then left on a bicycle, the employee said. Police searched the area, but were unable to find the man, however, the man had provided his driver’s license when making the return.

Using the license number, police said they were able to pull up his Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles photo and positively identify him from images produced by store security cameras. Sagamore Hills police then found him at his home and detained him until Macedonia police took him into custody. Police said that during the course of the investigation, they determined that the man allegedly committed the same exact offense on Aug. 1.

The man was given a summons to appear in Stow Municipal Court and released.

Wallet stolen at park: A man reported someone stole his wallet containing two credit cards, a work identification card and a veteran’s card from his unlocked vehicle while it was parked near the Longwood Park pond during the early evening Aug. 13. No fraudulent charges were reported to the credit cards, which the man said he was in the process of canceling.

Items stolen from store: A Macedonia Commons Boulevard store employee reported that an unidentified man left the store without paying for two LED wall lights and two in-wall heaters all totaling about $830 in value Aug. 7. The employee said the man left with the items in a vehicle.