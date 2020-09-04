Aurora Police Reports
Kent Weeklies
Crime reports are a sampling of incidents responded to by local law enforcement agencies. They are not intended to be all-inclusive.
- Aurora police pulled over a Youngstown man on Aug. 26 on Aurora-Hudson Road after determining he was wanted on a felony warrant for grand theft out of Mahoning County and also for having expired plates. Mahoning County was unable to pick up the man, and he was advised to take care of his warrant.
- Police responded to Orchard Avenue on Aug. 27 for a report of an unwanted guest. A man was asking for his wife to leave the property. They were legally married and her name is on the deed of the house, so the police could not forcibly remove her from the home.
- An Aurora woman came on station to turn in keys she had found on at a local park on Aug. 28. The keys were placed into evidence for safe keeping.
- Aurora police met Macedonia police at a meeting place for a female warrant pickup on Aug. 28. She was later released on bond.
- Police went to an Aurora Commons Court lot on Aug. 30 for a verbal dispute. The police were able to speak with a Streetsboro woman, who said she was having an argument with her brother, a Streetsboro resident, because she didn’t want him to drive as he had been drinking at a local bar. The man had left the area and was not able to be located. Streetsboro police were told he was headed that way.
- Police went to the Aurora city schools bus garage on East Garfield on Aug. 31 for a school bus that had hit a parked vehicle in a parking lot. The damage to both vehicles was minimal. No injuries were reported.
- A Navarre couple were charged with criminal trespassing on Aug. 31 after being found on a Squires Road property clearly marked with no trespassing signs. They were taken back to their vehicle and told they would get a summons from the court.