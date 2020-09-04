Cuyahoga Falls invites businesses to apply for $5,000 COVID-19 relief grants

Kent Weeklies

The city is offering 20 local businesses working capital assistance grants of $5,000 each.

Applications will be accepted starting Sept. 7 at 8 a.m. through Sept 25 at 5 p.m. Funds are limited and will be given on a first-come, first served basis to businesses who return a complete application. For an application to be considered complete, all required documentation must be submitted with the application. The city must cap this funding at $100,000. To qualify, businesses must meet the following criteria:

• Primary place of business must be located in the city of Cuyahoga Falls.

• Be a small business as defined by HUD and the Small Business Administration.

• Have not previously received COVID-19 assistance from the city of Cuyahoga Falls or the Greater Akron Chamber.

• Must create and/or retain one permanent part-time job for a low-to-moderate income individual.

Applications with required documentation are available at https://www.cityofcf.com/covid-19-resources.

Complete applications or questions can be emailed to Peggy Szalay (CDBG Entitlement Administrator) at szalaypl@cityofcf.com.