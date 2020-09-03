Cuyahoga Falls Board of Education names new member

CUYAHOGA FALLS — The Board of Education has a new member.

After interviewing eight applicants in executive session on Wednesday night, the school board voted 4-0 to appoint Alex Hall to fill the vacancy.

"Welcome, Alex Hall," said Board President Karen Schofield. "We look forward to you joining us."

After the meeting, Schofield said Hall's "involvement in our community, his volunteer efforts and his passion for education were all evident during his interview."

The seat on the board became vacant after Dave Martin resigned from the board Aug. 11. Martin said he felt he no longer had "the time needed to dedicate to this position.”

In his letter to the board, Hall said he is currently a member of the Cuyahoga Falls Park Board and has served as a Neighborhood Ambassador within the city's Neighborhood Excellence Initiative. He said he served on the levy committee and volunteered at the information table at multiple community events.

Hall also ran for a spot on the school board in 2019 and finished third behind incumbents Patty White and Martin in a three-person race for two available positions. Hall garnered nearly 29 percent of the vote and finished about 500 votes behind Martin.

Hall earned a PH.D in English from Kent State University, a master's degree in English from the University of Arkansas, and a bachelor's degree in English from Miami University.

He is senior editor and reporter for the Falls Free Press, an independent media company covering news, politics, arts, and the environment which is run by concerned citizens. He is also an adjunct instructor of English at Kent State.

Hall said he and his wife moved to Cuyahoga Falls six years ago, and they have twin girls who are starting kindergarten this year.

"I believe my perspective as a post-secondary educator and a parent with children just starting out in the district will be useful on the Board, and it would be my honor to serve the district in working alongside you," wrote Hall.

The other applicants for the board seat were Richard M. Berrong, Alecia Coco, William Jason Hershey, Douglas Kitts, Carrie Schaefer, Jenell Ware and Shawn Williams.

The term for Martin’s vacated position runs through Dec. 31, 2023, but Hall was appointed to serve until Dec. 31, 2021. State law requires that a special election take place in November 2021 for the remaining two years of the term.

Individuals wishing to run for the two-year position would do so separately from the candidates running for the normal four-year board vacancies up for election in 2021. An individual then is elected to serve for only the remaining two years of the original board member’s term.

Reporter Phil Keren can be reached at pkeren@recordpub.com, or on Twitter at @keren_phil.