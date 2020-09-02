Trees bring down power lines in Macedonia, Sagamore Hills

NORDONIA HILLS — Macedonia police say that Shepard Road between between Pine Spring and Timber Ridge drives is closed due to a tree and electric wires down late Wednesday morning.

That area is between Highland Road and Route 82.

First Energy Corp. reports that more than 200 customers are without power in that area. Repair crews have been dispatched and restoration of power is estimated by 1 p.m.

First Energy says that about 25 customers are still without power in the area around West Highland and South Boyden roads in Sagamore Hills after a tree and power lines came down earlier in the morning. A crew is on scene and restoration is also estimated by 1 p.m.

Township police report that West Highland east to Brandywine Road is now open, but the road west to the Brecksville line is still closed.