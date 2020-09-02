Directions for attending Tallmadge High School varsity football games

Kent Weeklies

The Covid-19 pandemic has altered the way high school football will look this fall.

For the 2020 Tallmadge Blue Devil football season, the general public is prohibited from attending all Tallmadge athletic contests per the Aug. 19 Ohio Department of Health order.

Only those living the household, or a close family member, of a game participant are permitted to attend. All tickets will be presold to family members of the game participants. No tickets will be sold at the game.

Also, no one is permitted to watch the game from outside the stadium fence. Home football games will be lived streamed on the school district's YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCPAtXxeF2ex5GL906z1-a7g. The first home game is scheduled for Sept. 11.

Due to limited stadium capacity allowed on Friday nights, the parking lots and campus entrance / exits have been adjusted from last year:

Campus Entrance: Vehicles can enter the Tallmadge HS campus from either the south entrance on N. Munroe Road, the north entrance on N. Munroe Road, or the entrance off East Avenue.

Vehicles can enter the Tallmadge HS campus from either the south entrance on N. Munroe Road, the north entrance on N. Munroe Road, or the entrance off East Avenue. Campus Road Closures: There will be three road closures on the high school campus. The access road that travels between the school and stadium will be closed at the staff lot entrance and main parking lot entrance. These two closures will allow the access road to remain free of most traffic while spectators walk into the stadium (with the exception of visiting team buses). The other closure will be at the entrance to the circular drive in front of the school.

Parking Lots Available: Parking is prohibited on any grass and on the sides of the access roads once you enter the high school campus.

- High school student lot (Main Parking); enter from south entrance of N. Munroe Road or from access road off East Avenue.

- High school staff lot; enter from north entrance of N Munroe Road. This lot will fill up quickly.

- Munroe Elementary lot; enter from N Munroe Rd. - Tallmadge United Methodist Church lot; enter from N Munroe Rd.

Handicap Parking: Handicap parking is available directly in front of the stadium or on top of the hill behind the home side Press Box. In order to park in these spots you will need to drive into the main parking lot and proceed to the Vehicle Pass Gate where you will then be directed on how/where to park. The Vehicle Pass Gate is located at the access road closure in the main parking lot. You are only permitted to park in handicap spaces with a proper handicap sticker displayed in your vehicle. Handicap spectators parking in front of the stadium will be able to watch the game from the wheelchair accessible ramp at the bottom of the home or away stands. They will also have access to the concession stand and restrooms in the Field House. Handicap spectators parking on top of the hill behind the home side Press Box will watch the game from the wheelchair accessible bays at the top of the home side stands. They will have access to a portable restroom at the top of the stands but not concessions.

Exiting After Game: Spectators will exit the high school campus the same way that they came in.

If you have any questions regarding traffic flow or parking for 2020 home football games, contact the Tallmadge High School Athletic Office at 330-633-6956.