Students will see new faces in teaching positions

TALLMADGE - The new school year will see changes in personnel as some teachers have retired, moved on to new pursuits, changed to online teaching or are new to the district.

The Tallmadge School Board, in being consistent with the approval of the certified and classified union agreements, increased the administrative salary schedule to 2% each year for fiscal year 2021 and 2022 beginning Aug. 1, 2020. They also increased the employee share of the health care to 0.5% each year.

The board also approved a three-day stipend for administrators who worked above the number of contract days in response to COVID-19 and included high school principal Mike Householder; elementary principal Courtney Davis; middle school principal Jeff Manion; athletic director Tim Mosher; assistant high school principal Jen Stewart; assistant middle school principal Kim Hussin; and assistant elementary principal Jaime Lynn Hoehn.

Superintendent Jeff Ferguson said the administrators began work in July to prepare for the fall school year and meet the requirements set by the state, including measuring six-foot distances, establishing protocols and preparing a restart plan.

The school board also accepted resignations from Ava Koval, tutor; Kelli Christopher, instructional paraprofessional at THS; Ann Mollohan, TMS teacher; Katie Seeker, 7th grade volleyball volunteer coach; and Josh Potok, wrestling coach.

They approved the retirement of Carey Rich, an elementary teacher who worked for the district for 25 years; Sandi Riffle, a secretary who worked for the district for 25 years; and Diana Pennell, a kitchen worker who has been with the district for 12 years.

New hires included Danielle James, kindergarten teacher; Ava Koval, Tallmadge Online K-1 teacher; Monica Currey, Tallmadge Online Grades 6-7 teacher; Serena Ringer, Instructional paraprofessional; Kelli Christopher, THS secretary; Deema Quesenberry, instructional paraprofessional; and long-term substitute teachers Brittany Tosatto, Madison Harder, Taylor West, Katie Thomas and Emily Deeter.

Gannett reporter Laura Freeman can be reached at lfreeman@recordpub.com