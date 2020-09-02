Hudson police reports

Kent Weeklies

Police Reports is a sampling of incidents responded to by local law enforcement agencies. It is not intended to be all-inclusive.

Police said they responded to a vacant Crown Point Drive home at a little before 8 p.m. Aug. 31 after a Lake County woman, the sister of the home’s deceased owner, reported a neighbor called and told her he could see lights on inside the home. A police officer said that from outside, he could see someone moving inside the home, but after other officers arrived, they were unable to find anyone during a search, including with a police K-9. Police said they had found the front door unlocked, but no sign of forced entry, lights were on and the home was in disarray. It was unknown, however, whether anything was missing.

A Winsted Road man reported someone stole a political sign from outside his home during the late afternoon Aug. 31. A Stonebridge Court woman reported Aug. 26 that someone stole a Black Lives Matter sign from outside her home during the night.

The owner of a West Streetsboro Street business reported Aug. 31 that someone cut an approximately $20 pro-police flag from a pole in front of the business during the night.

Lights under bridge damaged: A city employee reported Aug. 28 that someone damaged three city-owned lights around $300 in value under the Ohio Turnpike bridge at Hudson Aurora Road during the previous week.

Tips Line

The Hudson Police Department’s Tips Line provides a confidential avenue for individuals to report criminal or suspected criminal activity.

The Tips Line is not a substitute for the immediate reporting of events or situations in progress that require an immediate police response.

To call the Tips Line, phone 330-342-1820.