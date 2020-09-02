Fundraiser benefits Summit domestic court Judge Katarina Cook

Larry and Karen Poulos invite the community to the Great Greek Grab n Go Fundraiser -- a Greek Food Feast -- at the Ahepa Lodge, 3142 Ridgewood Road in Fairlawn Sept. 10 from 4:30 to 7 p.m. This will be a socially distanced outdoor event, with masks required. Suggested donation is $100 per person and $75 for attorneys practicing less than 5 years.

Cook is running for election to the Summit County Domestic Relations Court. For more information, or to pre-pay, please email Friends of Judge Katarina Cook, at votejudgecook@gmail.com or see www.judgekatarinacook.com.