Stow woman, 92, allegedly defrauded of $187,000-plus

STOW — The Summit County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the alleged theft by deception of more than $187,000 from a 92-year-old Stow woman.

According to a police report, an Akron man reported the woman “had been writing checks to subjects that were fraudulently asking her for money” since April.

“It was basically the elderly victim was being taken advantage of and was writing checks which appeared to be fraudulent against her, deception-based fraud,” said police Capt. Bryan Snavely.

Snavely said police then quickly determined that the case had been “flagged” by the Summit County Department of Job and Family Services office of Adult Protective Services and the sheriff’s office was already investigating.

Snavely said he is unsure of the details of the fraud and referred questions to the sheriff’s office.

Sheriff’s Inspector Bill Holland said the matter was still under investigation, no one had been charged and the sheriff’s office is not releasing any additional information at this time.

