Downed tree and wires close Sagamore Hills road

Sagamore Hills — West Highland Road at South Boyden Road is closed due to active power lines down and a large tree across the roadway and motorists are asked to avoid the area, township police posted on Facebook at a little before 8 a.m. Wednesday.

First Energy Corp. is reporting that approximately 25 customers are without power in that area. A repair crew has been dispatched and the estimated time for the restoration of electricity is 11 a.m.