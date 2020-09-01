Free METRO RTA rides Thursday with Akron-Summit County Public Library card

Kent Weeklies

nullMETRO Regional Transit Authority and the Akron-Summit County Public Library have partnered together to offer free rides to library cardholders on the first Thursday of every month.

As of Thursday, Sept. 3, passengers on line-service routes can ride free when they show their Akron-Summit County Public Library card to the bus operator upon boarding. Up to two children, age 5 and under, can ride free with an adult showing a valid library card. Free rides are not valid on METRO SCAT/Paratransit, Call-A- Bus, or NCX.

“Our partnership with the Akron-Summit County Public Library is valuable in many ways,” said METRO CEO Dawn Distler. “Libraries provide important programs and resources to our communities and our goal is to provide easier access for all by removing the transportation barrier. We are always looking for solutions to provide equitable mobility options for residents and visitors of Summit County and this is one way we can achieve that goal.”

The campaign kick-off is being held in conjunction with Library Card Sign-Up Month. Since 1987, Library Card Sign-up Month has been held each September to mark the beginning of the school year. During the month, the American Library Association and libraries unite in a national effort to ensure every child signs-up for their own library card.

“We appreciate and are delighted that METRO has developed yet another valuable reason to have and use a library card from the Akron-Summit County Public Library (ASCPL),” said Pamela Hickson-Stevenson, Executive Director of the ASCPL. “A library card now can take you places both figuratively and literally. We certainly hope that one of those places is your favorite ASCPL location.”

View METRO bus schedules online at akronmetro.org or use Google Transit to plan your trip. In effort to stop the spread of COVID-19, facial coverings are required on all METRO buses and properties. For more information about METRO’s policies and procedures regarding COVID-19, visit akronmetro.org/covid19.aspx.

METRO RTA is the public transportation provider in Summit County. METRO enhances the quality of life for our community by providing innovative transportation solutions that are safe, dependable, cost-effective and customer focused, now and into the future.