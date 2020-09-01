Cuyahoga Falls police reports

Police Reports is a sampling of incidents responded to by local law enforcement agencies. It is not intended to be all-inclusive.

An Akron man reported someone took his wallet containing $1,000 after he dropped it in front of a Howe Avenue store during the afternoon Aug. 22.

Theft from car reported: A Ninth Street woman reported someone took sunglasses and two necklaces, totaling about $180 in value, from her unlocked vehicle while it was parked outside her home during the night.

Pears picked from tree: A Tifft Street man reported someone picked 30 pears valued at $100 from his tree on Aug. 22.

Sports memorabilia stolen: The owner of a Front Street store reported someone stole two baseball pendants, dating to the 1940s and 1960s, and two more recent basketball jerseys totaling nearly $1,200 in value from an unlocked display case during the afternoon Aug. 21. Police said there were no suspects or leads.

Paint sprayer taken: A Portage Trail business employee reported Aug. 21 that someone stole an approximately $810 paint sprayer from a storage room at the business during the previous two weeks.

Purchases made with bank card: A Cuyahoga Falls woman reported someone stole her wallet containing a bank and a credit card, her driver’s license and an immigration green card while she was at a State Road store and then used the bank card to make two purchases. Police said the loss totaled about $200.

Thermometer stolen from package: A Chestnut Boulevard woman reported someone stole an approximately $20 meat thermometer from a package after it was delivered to her home during the early afternoon Aug. 20.

Wallet taken from store: A Stow woman reported someone stole her wallet containing identification cards, bank cards and $25 after she left it on a counter at a State Road store during the afternoon Aug. 16. A police report did not say whether there were any fraudulent charges to the bank cards.

A 25th Street man reported Aug. 21 that someone struck his home with eggs since the evening before. A 25th Street woman reported someone struck her vehicle with eggs while it was parked outside her home during the same time period.

The woman had reported the day before that someone struck both her home a vehicle parked outside it with eggs during the night. A man living on nearby Valley Road reported Aug. 20 that someone struck both his home and vehicle with eggs during the night or day and a Shaw Avenue man reported someone struck his home with eggs at about 12:10 a.m. Aug. 20.

No damage was reported in any of the incidents.