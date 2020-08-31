Aurora One Fund drive begins

Staff Report

AURORA -- Boy and Girl Scouts got together Aug. 20 to help stuff nearly 10,000 pledge envelopes to kick off the annual Aurora One Fund pledge drive.

The non-profit effort's executive director, Joe Kotlin, said the drive has the same $67,000 goal as in recent years and noted last year's drive was a success.

The drive allows donors to select from among 15 agencies to support, ranging from the Aurora Memorial Library, to the Boy and Girl Scouts, Happy Day School, the USO and VOA.

Kotlin said the fund ensures that donations go to the designated organizations.

"We honor that 100%," he said.

As of last Saturday, the One Fund reached 24% of the goal, after 87 donors pitched in $16,070.

Kotlin said a total of 9,650 cards were mailed. The business drive thus far has accounted for $40 for a total of $16,110 collected thus far.

Kotlin said that the fund's board did not meet this year to go over the percentages that would be allocated to each agency due to the coronavirus.

He said it doesn't seem that there is an increased need in the community, but noted unemployment supplements ran out at the end of July, so that may change.

Those who did not receive a pledge card should call Kotlin at 330-562-7233 or President John Schamader at 330-562- 0248. Contributions can be mailed to P.O. Box 111, Aurora, 44202.

Kotlin stressed that the fund has no paid executives or workers and has less than a 4% administration cost that covers filing fees, postage and printing cost.