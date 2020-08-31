Aurora’s new ladder truck to cost about $900,000

Ken Lahmers

Correspondent

AURORA – The city likely will have a new ladder truck for the fire department, but probably not until later in 2021.

Fire Chief David Barnes told City Council Aug. 17 that the department would like to buy a 2020 Rosenbauer aerial ladder truck from All-American Fire Equipment for $899,637 through the state cooperative purchasing program. The money would come from the fire levy fund, and $491,185 would be appropriated as a down payment this year.

“We are downsizing to a 78-foot ladder, allowing us to get it on a single-axle chassis for more maneuverability and less weight,” said Barnes. “It will carry more water than our present truck, and can be used as a backup engine if one of them is out of service.”

The city’s current 95-foot ladder truck is 34 years old, has been refurbished several times and has far outlived its service life, according to Barnes, who added buying a similar-sized vehicle would cost about $1.3 million.

“This new truck fits our needs,” said Barnes, who added the old truck likely will be sold on govdeals.com, and building and equipping of the new truck will take about one year, meaning it should be in service in the latter half of 2021.

In other business, council accepted state grants/loans for two major projects – East Pioneer Trail resurfacing and sidewalks, and replacement of a forced main sewer line along Route 43 between Ethan and Lena drives and eastward along Lena Drive.

For the repaving, $154,700 will come from an Ohio Public Works Commission grant and $154,600 from an OPWC loan, with the city responsible for $309,300. For the forced main replacement, $48,800 will come from a grant and $150,500 from a loan, with the city paying up to $199,300.

The repaving and sidewalks project will follow a water line replacement along East Pioneer Trail. Council earlier this year awarded a $2.54 million contract to CATTS Construction. State grants and loans amount to $1.12 million, with the remainder coming from the city’s road/bridge and capital improvement funds.

Meanwhile, Council authorized the mayor to again apply for an Ohio EPA water pollution control loan for the first phase of wastewater treatment plant upgrades. Council first authorized the application last year, but the EPA requested another application in case a contract is not awarded by the end of this year.

The low-interest loan will be for $9 million for aerobic digestion and additional storage, sludge de-watering, blowers, a generator and electrical and sludge pump building at the Central treatment plant. The first payment on the loan would be in July 2022.

Council accepted $12,000 in grant money through the Bureau of Workers Compensation to purchase two sets of Smartshore trench shoring for the service department. The city is responsible for an additional $6,075, making the total cost $18,075.

