Northfield Village won't bid on police/fire/EMS services to Northfield Center Township

NORTHFIELD – Mayor Jesse Nehez confirmed at Council’s Aug. 26 meeting that the village is not interested in providing police and/or fire/EMS services to Northfield Center Township at this time.

The township’s current police contract with the Summit County Sheriff’s Department expires Dec. 31 and the fire contract with Macedonia expires in September 2021. Trustees are looking into whether other area communities might be also willing to provide these services and has asked for proposals.

Nehez said that although the village is willing to aid the township in any way it can, it can’t take on the police/fire/EMS responsibilities at this time.

“During these crucial times, we must focus on ourselves and what’s best for our community,” he said. “We don’t want to extend our borders right now.”

The sheriff’s department has offered a new contract to the township, but trustees are not happy with the cost and some terms of the proposal. The township has the option of extending the current contract on a yearly basis if a new contract cannot be agreed upon.

“I hope Council is on the same page with me on this,” said Nehez.

“I’m with you, mayor," said Councilman Gary Vojtuch, but other council reps refrained from comment.

OTHER BUSINESS

A proclamation recognizing longtime village resident Gregory T. Corrandino, who died in early August at age 75, was offered by the mayor. Corrandino was a local resident for 60 years.

A 1963 graduate of Nordonia High, he owned Classic Designs, a custom made graphics business which has operated since 1985. He was a Bronze Star U.S. Army veteran during the Vietnam War, where he served as a radioman.

“The work of Classic Designs is evident throughout Northfield Village on police, fire and service departments’ vehicles and signage,” said the proclamation. He is also survived by his wife Dolores. The business is now operated by Corradino’s sons Christopher and Marc.

Christopher Corradino thanked council and village officials for the recognition, noting his father would have been appreciative. “We consider this quite an honor,” he said. The proclamation will be framed and delivered to the family soon.

Council confirmed the mayor’s appointments of residents Bill Frazier and Sabrina Pines to the tax incentive review board. They will serve until Aug. 31, 2022. Law Director Brad Bryan said the board was established in 2017 to consider appeals of the village tax administrator’s decisions.

Council approved an expenditure of up to $7,500 for the purchase and installation of a new pole to support a new emergency siren. Members previously had OK’d $12,500 for the siren’s purchase.

Meanwhile, Building/Service Director Jason Walters reported he obtained some quotes for adding parking spaces at Huntington Park. Nehez said at a previous council meeting that some residents near the park have complained about on-street parking during ball games.

Walters said one area near the ballfield could be excavated and paved for about $40,000 and another area would cost about $30,000. The two areas could accommodate 14 to 15 cars. Walters said the first phase could be completed this year if Council desires to award a contract.

Walters also reported repairs have been made at village hall.

