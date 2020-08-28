Fire departments will be burning two homes on East Avenue

TALLMADGE – Residents may see smoke rising from East Avenue but it is a planned live-burn training exercise.

The Tallmadge Fire Department and neighboring fire departments will be stationed at Tallmadge Alliance Church, 1155 East Ave., next to the former Ripley Farm where two abandoned homed will be used by the fire departments to practice a controlled burn today (Friday) and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

East Avenue will remain open and those driving by will see firefighters and fire apparatus for the training exercise. For safety reasons, only fire department and authorized personnel are allowed on site.

Residents are asked not to call 911 if fire or smoke is detected at this location.

Other fire departments involved include Brimfield Township, Village of Mogadore, Munroe Falls, Lakemore, Suffield, Rootstown, Akron and Kent.

The Ripley Farm is the future home for a 208 single-family residential development built by Pulte Homes on 103.6 acres.

Gannett reporter Laura Freeman can be reached at lfreeman@recordpub.com