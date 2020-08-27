Woodridge school district will buy 2.6 acres for $190,000

CUYAHOGA FALLS – Nearly three acres of land behind the Woodridge Local School district’s bus depot will become district land.

The Woodridge Board of Education agreed to purchase the 2.6 acres, at 4406 State Road, at an Aug. 11 meeting. On Aug. 18, the school board agreed to issue and sell $200,000 in bonds to purchase the property, which the district will buy for $190,000.

The property is next door to the Cuyahoga Falls Moose 918 & Chapter 686 Lodge.

“As everyone knows in our community, we are very short on green space, be it athletic ball fields or just places for children to be,” District Treasurer Tom Morehouse said. “So everyone saw it as a good advantage.”

Morehouse said that the district will be “able to purchase this through existing inside millage that we have, so it's not costing the taxpayers any additional money.” Morehouse added that he felt the district “got what we feel is a fair price, considering the market value out there right now.” The district was able to “get a good rate from Huntington Bank to finance” the purchase, at 2.34%.

