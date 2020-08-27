Night time ramp closures for bridge repairs on Graham Road in Cuyahoga Falls over weekend
Kent Weeklies
Starting on Thursday, Aug. 27 at 11 p.m., and continuing each night through Sunday morning, Aug. 30 at 5 a.m., the ramps from Graham Road to Route 8 southbound will be closed, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation.
These closures will occur nightly between 11 p.m. and 5 a.m. The detour for Graham Road westbound will be Hudson Drive to State Route 59. The detour for Graham Road eastbound will be Route 8 northbound to Steels Corners Road to Route 8 southbound.
This work is part of a project to reconstruct Route 8 in Cuyahoga Falls, Stow, Hudson and Boston Heights.
There will be complete pavement replacement on Route 8 between Graham Road and State Route 303. Estimated completion is July 2022.