Cuyahoga Falls Board of Education has eight applicants to fill vacant seat

CUYAHOGA FALLS — Eight residents have applied to fill a vacancy on the Cuyahoga Falls Board of Education, and the board is expected to select the new member in the upcoming week.

The post became available after Dave Martin resigned from the board Aug. 11. Martin said he felt he no longer had "the time needed to dedicate to this position.”

The applicants for the board seat are Richard M. Berrong, Alecia Coco, Alex Hall, William Jason Hershey, Douglas Kitts, Carrie Schaefer, Jenell Ware and Shawn Williams.

All applicants will be interviewed in executive session at the board's next meeting on Sept. 2. The board is then planning to announce its selection at that same meeting.

The term for Martin’s vacated position runs through Dec. 31, 2023, but the candidate appointed to replace Martin will only serve until Dec. 31, 2021. State law requires that a special election take place in November 2021 for the remaining two years of the term.

Individuals wishing to run for this two-year position would do so separately from the candidates running for the normal four-year board vacancies up for election in 2021. An individual then is elected to serve for only the remaining two years of the original board member’s term.

Reporter Phil Keren can be reached at pkeren@recordpub.com, or on Twitter at @keren_phil.