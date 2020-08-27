Cuyahoga Falls police reports

Kent Weeklies

Police Reports is a sampling of incidents responded to by local law enforcement agencies. It is not intended to be all-inclusive.

Police said they responded to at least 10 reports during a period of about a week of thefts from vehicles while they were parked outside the homes of the vehicles’ owners.

A Highbridge Road man reported Aug. 19 that someone took a laptop computer and a face mask from his unlocked vehicle during the night.

A Grant Avenue woman and her adult son reported Aug. 17 that a phone charger, vehicle registration and insurance cards, pay stubs and around $6 in change were stolen from her vehicle during the night.

A Schubert Street man reported someone stole hand tools totaling about $500 in value from his truck’s bed during the night Aug. 13.

A Chestnut Boulevard man reported someone took a $200 pistol; a 23rd Street man reported someone took $5; and an Albemarle Avenue woman reported someone took insurance cards and a vehicle registration from their unlocked vehicles during the night Aug. 13.

An Olive Place man reported Aug. 13 that someone took a $15 tool from his unlocked vehicle and an approximately $80 bicycle from his back yard during the night.

An Arcadia Avenue woman reported Aug. 13 that someone took insurance cards and two credit cards from her vehicle while it was outside her home during the night. A police report did not say whether there were any fraudulent charges to the cards or forced entry into the vehicle.

On Aug. 12, an 11th Street woman reported someone stole a $300 video game switch from her unlocked vehicle during the previous week and a Tallmadge Road woman reported someone took an approximately $100 pair of sunglasses from her unlocked vehicle during the night.

PacKages stolen since June: A High Street man reported Aug. 18 that someone at various times stole several packages containing items totaling more that $150 in value after they were delivered to his home since late June.

Stolen truck later found: An Akron man reported someone stole his work truck, a 2017 Dodge Ram 2500, while it was parked with the engine running in a Howe Avenue store’s parking lot during the late morning Aug. 14. Akron police reported finding the truck in Akron later in the day.

SUV stolen from dealership: A Front Street auto dealership employee reported Aug. 14 that someone stole an approximately $3,000 SUV from the dealership lot since early March.

Boy’s bike stolen from yard: A Chestnut Boulevard man reported someone stole his juvenile son’s bicycle of unspecified value from their back yard during the afternoon Aug. 12.

Package taken from mail: A Prange Drive woman reported someone took an approximately $16 package from her mail on Aug. 12.

A city employee reported Aug. 18 that someone damaged 25 seats at the Front Street amphitheater, with the damage totaling an estimated $2,500, during the previous few days.

Police reported Aug. 19 that someone used chalk to write anti-government and anti-police graffiti on the pavilion stage there since the day before. Police said there was no damage.

Seat cushion slashed: A Fourth Street man reported someone slashed a seat cushion on a swing outside his home during the day Aug. 15. Police said the damage was estimated at $20.

A Third Street man reported Aug. 18 that someone struck his vehicle with eggs while it was parked outside his home since the evening before. Police said there was no apparent damage.

Substance found on vehicle: A Harding Road woman reported Aug. 16 that someone spread what appeared to be shaving cream onto the back of her vehicle while it was parked outside her home during the night.

An employee of a State Road auto dealership reported four unknown males broke a rear glass door and entered the dealership at about 3:35 a.m. Aug. 17. Police said the males ran out when an alarm went off and nothing was reported missing. A police report did not include a damage estimate.

An Akron man reported an unknown person punched him in the face while they were outside a Ninth Street home at about 7 p.m. Aug. 15. The man said the person then left in a vehicle. Police said EMS treated the man at the scene.

A Second Street woman reported that an unknown male walked into her garage through an open door at about 9:40 p.m. Aug. 15. The woman said that when she confronted the male, he ran.

Police said they cited a High Street woman, 24, with disorderly conduct while intoxicated after they responded to a report that she was screaming and throwing ceramic and plastic pots from her apartment’s balcony at about 11:15 p.m. Aug. 15. The woman was released to a sober person at the scene.