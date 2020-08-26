Tallmadge police reports

Kent Weeklies

A woman reported Aug. 24 that someone stole a storage box containing clothing and two climbing harnesses totaling around $800 in value from a garage outside an apartment she was moving out of in Jones Road’s 300 block during the previous few days. The woman said it appeared the door had been tampered with so that it could be opened without using a garage door opener.

The owner of a business in Eastwood Avenue’s 700 block reported Aug. 23 that someone stole 16 tires and nine metal wheels totaling about $1,850 in value from where they were stacked outside the business during the previous couple of days.

Scooter taken from apartment complex: An Akron man reported someone stole his approximately $5,000 scooter from an apartment complex in North Thomas Road’s 200 block during the morning Aug. 19.

A man reported Aug. 24 that someone used washable paint to write political graffiti on his trailer while it was parked outside his home in North Avenue’s 400 block during the night.

A Tallmadge man reported Aug. 18 that an unknown person apparently in New Mexico sent him text messages threatening to harm him and his family if he did not pay $1,500. Police said the messages included photographs of dead bodies.

A man reported Aug. 17 that someone left a large dent and muddy footprints on the hood of his vehicle while it was parked outside his apartment in North Thomas Road’s 200 block since the day before. The man said he had heard a loud noise outside his apartment the day before and earlier had been in an argument with three males, but was unable to identify them. Police said the damage was estimated at $200.