COVID-19 in Ohio: 48 new deaths reported statewide in last day

USA TODAY NETWORK - Ohio

Here are the latest coronavirus reports for Ohio and the Akron-Canton region as reported Tuesday by the Ohio Department of Health.

Ohio: 117,584 cases (1,089 new, 0.9% growth), 13,043 hospitalizations (87 new), 4,044 deaths (48 new). The 21-day average is 1,013 for new cases, 21 for deaths and 86 for hospitalizations.

Summit: Level 2 with 4,256 reported cases (37 new), 595 hospitalizations (six new), 233 deaths (one new).

Stark: Level 2 with 2,218 reported cases (26 new), 295 hospitalizations (four new), 151 deaths (one new).

Portage: Level 2 with 835 reported cases (one new), 118 hospitalizations (unchanged), 65 deaths (unchanged).

Medina: Level 2 with 1,119reported cases (nine new), 106 hospitalizations (unchanged), 36 deaths (unchanged).

Wayne: Level 2 with 685 reported cases (13 new), 77 hospitalizations (unchanged), 61 deaths (unchanged).

Note: Level 1 = active spread; Level 2 = increased spread; Level 3 = very high exposure and spread with mask requirement in public; Level 4 = severe exposure and spread with mask requirement. Levels are updated on Thursdays. All numbers are cumulative unless noted. New cases and deaths were just reported in the past day and could be many days older.