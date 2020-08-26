Hudson police reports

Kent Weeklies

Police Reports is a sampling of incidents responded to by local law enforcement agencies. It is not intended to be all-inclusive.

A Cutler Lane woman reported she thought she heard someone screaming for help from a neighboring apartment during the early afternoon Aug. 25. Police said they found the apartment to be unoccupied and they found no cause for concern.

Police said they responded to a report that a fired employee was refusing to leave a South Main Street business during the late afternoon Aug. 20, but the former employee was gone when they arrived.

A Nicholson Drive woman reported that when she saw an unidentified male in a vehicle taking pictures of a neighboring home, she asked the male what he was doing and he said he was photographing the railing on the home during the late morning Aug. 19. Police said they searched the area for the vehicle, but were unable to find it.

A Victoria Circle woman reported someone stole a political sign from her yard during the morning Aug. 18.

Police said they charged a 38-year-old Stow man with operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol and prohibited blood alcohol content after he attempted to turn his vehicle into a parking space at a Darrow Road service station and struck a Kent woman’s vehicle in a neighboring space at about 3:25 p.m. Aug. 18. No injuries were reported and the damage to both vehicles was minor. The man’s BAC level measured at 0.202 percent, more than twice the 0.08-percent legal limit. The man was given a Stow Municipal Court date and released on a personal bond.

