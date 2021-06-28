Library News

Courtesy of the Twinsburg Library

YOUTH SERVICES

Baby Yoga

Thursday, July 8, from 10 to 10:30 a.m. — No yoga experience needed. Bring a mat or a large towel and a water bottle. The event will take place on the lawn near the fenced-in Pollinator Garden. For ages 6 weeks - 1-year-old or babies not yet walking plus a caregiver. Registration required.

Magic: The Gathering Starter Kits

Friday, July 9 — Register for a free Magic starter kit and some tips and tricks to get you playing! The kit will include a starter deck, 20-sided die, bonus cards, and a tip sheet. Then, on Friday, July 23, we will host an online beginner game on Untap.in. You must register separately for that event. Grades 7 - 12.

Tween Tie-Dye Kit

Friday, July 9 — For those going into grades 4-6. Registration is required.

ADULT SERVICES

English Language Learning & Citizenship Test Assistance

Through Tuesday, Aug. 31 — Individuals may receive one-on-one lessons and consultation with Roula Braidy, the Library’s Immigration Services Coordinator. Email her at rbraidy@twinsburglibrary.org.

Open Mic in the Garden!

Wednesday, July 7, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. — Join others and play your favorite songs in the Library's Reading Garden (we’ll relocate to Meeting Room 1 if the weather does not cooperate). Speakers and wireless hookup provided. This month's challenge is a “story song,” a song by the BeeGees, or a favorite song from a play or movie. Audience members are welcome. Registration is required for all.

Music in the Garden

Monday, July 12, from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. — Hip to That, a Cleveland-based jazz quartet, will perform tunes from the Great American Songbook, jazz standards, and pop tunes with a jazzy twist. Space is limited for this in-person event. Registration is required. Note: The concert will also be streamed on the Library’s Facebook page for anyone wishing to attend virtually.