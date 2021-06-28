Friends of the Library hosting 'Christmas in July'

Marti Franks

Friends of the Twinsburg Library

The Friend’s Shop is celebrating Christmas in July. We have been saving some great holiday items for you to get a jump on the season. We have cookbooks and craft books young adult books and lots of books for children. We some great adult fiction in mint condition. Perfect for folks who support repurposing to preserve our environment.

The sale will start on Tuesday, July 6 and run until we run out. Don’t take a chance on missing the best selection. Once they are gone, they are gone.

We are settling into our new schedule The Shop will maintain its four current browsing/buying days and hours.

Tuesday: 11:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Friday: 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Saturday 10:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

We will be taking small book donations on these days. Patrons can use the donation slots when the shop is closed. Please don’t leave your donation on the floor.

We are no longer accepting large donations at the back door on Monday. Large donations can be brought on Thursdays from 3 to 7:30 p.m. or by appointment. A large donation is one that has more than three boxes or tote bags or requires multiple trips to the car. If you need to schedule an appointment, leave a message on Facebook and we will get back to you. You can also stop in The Shop and leave a note.

We are grateful for your patience and continued support. It is impossible to manage the large donations when The Shop is open for business. We are dedicated to your safety and the safety of our volunteers.

Educators: Now is the time to get your Educator Discount Card. Anyone who works in the field can apply. The card is free. All we need is an ID or a pay stub. You can use your ID badge too. Home schoolers are also welcome. Just bring your letter from the state. Fill out the application at The Shop and you will get your ID immediately. It is good for 2021 and you can renew in the new year. You will get a 20% discount on all books and puzzles. Gift shop items are not included.

We are excited about new vendors and some very cool merchandise. Check out the Facebook page for pictures or stop in to see what’s new. Bring cash or checks. We love it when you let us keep the change. Those quarters add up fast and that is another way to help us support programs at the Library.

We appreciate your cooperation as we work our way toward more open hours. Keep checking our Facebook page for updates. Share any information you see to help us spread the news.

There is a reason we are The Friends. Love to have you become one, too. It’s so easy and you can join us in our mission to support our wonderful Library. Lifetime membership would be another perfect Christmas gift.