Colonial Dames chapter gives Book Award to HHS senior

One of the objectives of the National Society Colonial Dames Seventeenth Century is to aid in the education of the youth of our country. Because of this objective, the Ezekial Richardson Chapter gives a Book Award to an outstanding citizen of the senior class of Hudson High School who has made a contribution to society. This year’s winner is Annie Galat. Because of COVID, the 2021 Awards Ceremony will be a video format. HCTV will compile everyone’s video and create a show that will air on cable.

Annie is a dedicated advocate and activist. During her sophomore year she created the Students for Animal Club, which raised awareness and funds to support animal welfare and environmental organizations. She is a champion of the people seeking to end injustices of human rights through social movements. She is a mentor and leader in charge of drug and alcohol education.

Annie is an accomplished and celebrated academic. She challenged herself in her coursework by being admitted into the highly selective New Dimensions Socratic seminar program in her senior year.

This young lady is "a superb communicator, beautiful writer and enthusiastic anchor on the morning announcements." She aspires to be a journalist so she can make a difference in the world. This fall, Annie plans on attending the college of Communication at DePaul University in Chicago.

She received “30 Years of Women Who Have Reshaped the World" by Glamour. This book was published in 2021 and is to all the Women of the Year – past, present and those still to come. It is divided into three parts: Change Makers & Rule Breakers, Leaders & Pioneers and Voices & Visionaries.

Some of the honored women in this book are Malala Yousafzai, Judy Blume, Simone Biles, Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Condoleezza Rice, Michelle Obama, Toni Morrison, Katie Couric, Maya Angelou, the US Women’s National Soccer Team and the U.S. Olympic Basketball Team.

Colonial Dames XVIIC is a national organization and is open to women 18 years and older who can prove lineal descent from an ancestor who lived and served prior to 1701 in one of the original colonies. Their purpose is to preserve records and historic sites, educate youth and preserve lineage and coats of arms of ancestors. This chapter welcomes new members. For information, call Registrar Jonna Nesbella at 330-541-7852.