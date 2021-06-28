Campus News: Portage students earn recognition from colleges and universities

Staff Report

Portage students graduate from Ohio Connections Academy

The following students from Portage County were among Ohio Connections Academy’s Class of 2021:

Naajidah Hall of Kent

John Nordholt of Aurora

Olivia Senthil of Garrettsville

Nearly 400 graduating seniors from more than 70 counties across the state recently received their high school diplomas as members of Ohio Connections Academy’s Class of 2021. Typically, the online public charter school hosts a traditional, in-person commencement ceremony, however, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the graduation ceremony was held virtually.

Ryan Zarrinmakan named to Lehigh dean's list

Ryan Zarrinmakan of Aurora was named to the dean's list at Lehigh University in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania.

Dean's List status is awarded to students who earned a scholastic average of 3.6 or better while carrying at least 12 hours of regularly graded courses.

Students named to dean’s list at Columbus State

Matthew Alderson of Atwater and Trevor Solis of Aurora have been named to the 2021 Spring Semester Dean’s List at Columbus State Community College.

To be named to the dean’s list, a student must achieve a grade point average of 3.5 or higher and be enrolled for six or more credit hours.

Alderson is in the Health Sciences program and Solis is in the Associate of Arts program.

Haley Ross named to dean's high honors list

Haley Ross of Aurora has been named to the Spring 2021 Dean's High Honors List at Marietta College.

Any full-time Marietta College student completing at least 15 credit hours with a grade point average of 3.75 or better in a given semester is recognized as a Dean's High Honors List student for that semester.

Ross, who is majoring in mathematics, is a graduate of Aurora High School.

Jeremy Thorn graduates from Roger Williams University

Jeremy Thorn of Aurora has graduated Magna Cum Laude with a B.S. in Architecture from Roger Williams University in Bristol, Rhode Island.

April Davis graduates from Marietta College

April Davis of Aurora was among more than 175 students who received diplomas at Marietta College's 184th commencement ceremony in May.

Davis completed requirements for a Bachelor of Science degree in biochemistry. A graduate of Aurora High School, she was also honored with the Biochemistry Capstone Award. She was also included in the Alpha Lambda Delta and Beta Beta Beta honor societies.

Brooke Crawford named to president's list

Brooke Crawford of Aurora was named to the presidents list at the University of Alabama.

A total of 11,813 students enrolled during the spring 2021 term made the dean's list with academic records of 3.5 or above or the president's list with academic records of 4.0 (all A's).

Portage students receive diplomas from Youngstown State

More than 1,400 students were awarded undergraduate and advanced degrees and certificates at Youngstown State University's Spring Commencement, including the following local students: