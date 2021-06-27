Painting of Clocktower July 14 at reopened Senior Community Center

Courtesy of Hudson Senior Advisory Committee

For Hudson seniors who have been frustrated with the lack of local activities due to the COVID pandemic, there is light at the end of the tunnel.

The Hudson Senior Advisory Committee announces the Grand Re-Opening of the Hudson Senior Community Center in the rear of City Hall at 1140 Terex Road. The Grand Re-Opening will be celebrated with local artist Leila Griffiths, owner of Elkays Things.

On Wednesday July 14, she will lead the group in a painting of the famous Hudson landmark, The Clocktower. The event is for all skill levels of painters and all supplies will be included. Cost is $5 cash at the door and seating is very limited.

RSVP as soon as possible to hudsonohseniors.com or call Cindy Murphy at 330- 342-1842. Sponsors are Hudson Meadows, Heritage of Hudson and Danbury Senior Living.