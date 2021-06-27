Helping with Rebuilding Together's She Builds projects

Courtesy of Rebuilding Together

Several Hudson residents volunteered their time recently at Rebuilding Together’s She Builds project. She Builds brings mostly women from all over Northeast Ohio to learn and work together. The program supports and impacts four women-led organization: Access Shelter, CHC Addiction Services, Women’s Recovery Center and Family Promise. Projects include landscaping, building elevated gardens, building benches, tables, installing sensory walls for children and painting murals to brighten outdoor spaces. Work was done at Access Shelter and CHC Addiction Services.

Rebuilding Together Northeast Ohio’s mission is to provide safe and healthy housing and community spaces for underserved communities.