Guest Column: Teachers, parents, bookworms can find something at the Friends’ book sales

Lynn Remly, president

Friends of the Hudson Library

Until her daughter was born in 1998, Sarah Lee of Hudson worked as a librarian in Marin County, California. Though she decided to become a stay-at-home mom, she never lost her attraction to libraries and naturally developed a keen interest in using the library to promote her daughter Rachel’s education. Soon enough, she began visiting the Friends of the Library book sales at the old Hudson library on Aurora Street.

“We became a one-income family when I gave up my job,” she notes, “so saving a little here and there was a necessity.” At the old library, children’s books might be $.25 or $.50; even young adult books fit the budget at $.50 for an American Girl book, as opposed to $5 or $6 at a bookstore.

“I couldn’t afford the prices at the bookstores, so the Friends sale was perfect for us.” Sara also wanted her daughter to actually own books rather than just borrowing them all from the library, so she continued to buy throughout Rachel’s school years. “I wanted the books always to be there when she wanted to pick them up.”

The book sale became more of a pleasure with every visit and promoted her daughter’s early reading. “I was always buying books for my daughter when she was small. I read with her, and before I knew it, she was reading the words on her own.”

They also visited the library to get warm, since their big old house on Aurora Street was cold in the winter. “The book sale was warm and fuzzy in more ways than one,” she remembers.

Still drawn by the low prices and selection at the new library, Sara regularly stalked the classics section of the sale for Rachel’s middle and high school classes, looking for "To Kill a Mockingbird," "Fahrenheit 451," or "Catcher in the Rye," usually with success.

Even when she worked through her English major at John Carroll University, Rachel depended on Mom to find many of her required readings. “She was always so grateful,” Sara remembers, “but actually, it was fun. I loved the thrill of the chase; it was like an Easter egg hunt.” One time, Rachel needed 8 books by Toni Morrison for a class, and Sara found five of them at the sale. “That was unusual, but it was a great day.”

Sara’s husband, Jason, profits from her hunts in the Friends sale as well. “He loves the Russian authors, especially Tolstoy, and lives for Roman history. We made Saturday into a family excursion to the library for all of us, and we still do.”

Professionals, like parents, often cruise the sale for books for their students. Amy Scott of Aurora, a reading instructor and certified Wilson Dyslexia Practitioner for the past six years, often visits the sale to scout out appropriate titles to use with her students. “I work not only with dyslectic people but with a range of reading problems,” Scott clarifies. “Reading is make or break for life skills; competent reading influences a child’s success in school and in any later endeavor.”

Scott has worked with students from second grade through high school; she currently works with individuals from fourth through seventh grade. She often meets them in the Hudson Library and makes a point of detouring to visit the Friends sale at least once a week. “I search out and buy books for particular students, based on interest and reading level,” she says. “There’s a great selection, things are well organized, and the staff very helpful.”

The price is right as well: “The low cost makes it possible to buy books for all my students, and there’s always something new. It doesn’t take long for me to find what I need.” Scott notes that parents often bring their kids into the Friends sale to find even more books. “As always, reading starts in the home. If parents read to or with their kids, the exposure makes it easier for the kids to associate sounds and symbols--letters—and to recognize spelling patterns, increase vocabulary, and develop a positive association with reading.”

“What goes on at home is critical, so parents need to reinforce what I do. They establish the foundation that every teacher and tutor builds on” She also browses the sale for herself in her spare time between students, looking mainly for mysteries—or anything else that strikes her fancy. “The sale is an amazing resource that makes the Hudson Library even more valuable.”

Julia Carr, currently teaching grades 9 and 12 at Hudson High school, is a self-proclaimed bargain shopper. “I really like to re-use things, such as antiques—and especially books.” She always looked to the Hudson Library for titles, but her own 8- and 5-year-old boys destroyed their books, so she turned more and more to the Friends book sale. “I think of books as consumables, so if the kids mark them up or tear the pages, that’s OK as long as they aren’t from the library. I can get books for $.50 at the book sale, so I don’t have to agonize about what the kids are doing to them. It’s more important to read a book than keep it pristine,” she feels.

At home, she has several copies of their favorites, such as Harry Potter, Captain Underpants, and Percy Jackson. “These would cost hundreds of dollars at a new book store, or even on Amazon, she says. “There would be just no way.”

Carr emphasizes the importance of having a variety of books throughout the house. “When you want to read something, day or night, you can.” She has three sets of hardback Harry Potter, for example, one each for the boys and one for her 14-year-old daughter. “They were bugging me for a personal set, and I want them to be able to read whenever they want.”

As a teacher, Carr often advises parents to do the same and offer a model for their children of reading as an everyday, ordinary activity. Younger kids often advance by picking up their older siblings’ books, or even the parents’. “There’s a lot of emotion associated with reading—with being in the same room with books, with sharing them with others, with reading with your parents.”

She started her visits to the sale years ago, when there were only two sales a month. “When there were five a week, I’m was there all the time. I looked at everything. It could be something I needed for my classrooms, for my own family, or for myself. If I saw something in a book sale a friend might like, I would buy it as a gift.”

For parents, teachers, bookworms—for anyone interested in value for money, the Friends book sale offers a chance to stock up on books of all kinds, for all ages. For young readers especially, the sale promotes an activity that will be crucial for their future, and one that will bring a lifetime of enjoyment.

The Friends of the Library Book Sale is open every Saturday in July from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.