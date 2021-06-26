Joshua Stow DAR Chapter seeks to honor veterans with Wreaths Across America

Courtesy of Joshua Stow Chapter NSDAR

The Joshua Stow Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution (Joshua Stow NSDAR) is participating in Wreaths Across America to honor veterans from the Revolutionary War to present day conflicts. Wreaths Across America is a national, non-profit organization whose mission is simple: Remember the fallen, Honor those that serve, and Teach the next generation about the value of freedom. Each year this is carried out in part through the laying of wreaths on National Wreaths Across America day in December. Last year over 2 million wreaths were placed at veterans’ graves in the United States and worldwide.

The Chapter is asking everyone to join in sponsoring veterans’ wreaths this holiday season. Each handmade, live wreath costs $15 to sponsor and is made in the United States with Maine balsam. The wreath laying happens in December but you can learn more about the project now. The Joshua Stow Chapter of the DAR will have a booth at the Stow Community Farmers Market on Saturday, July 3, between 9 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. in the Community Church of Stow parking lot, located at 1567 Pilgrim Drive. Stop and visit the booth where they will have pictures of this honor for veterans, can answer any questions you might have, and will be taking orders.

One of the largest patriotic women’s organizations in the world, the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) has more than 185,000 members in approximately 3,000 chapters across the country and even in numerous foreign countries. Over 1 million women have joined the DAR since it was founded on October 11, 1890. DAR strives to promote historic preservation, education and patriotism via commemorative events, scholarships and educational initiatives, citizenship programs, service to veterans, meaningful community service, and more. Any woman 18 years or older, regardless of race, religion or ethnic background, who can prove lineal descent from a patriot of the American Revolution is eligible. Whether you are a busy executive, retired, a stay-at-home mom, or an active grandmother, DAR offers many opportunities to get involved with service and fellowship.

For additional information about DAR, contact Joshua Stow NSDAR at joshuastowdar@gmail.com.