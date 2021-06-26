HCTV: Highlights of Hudson Junior Invitational

Courtesy of HCTV
Highlights of the 2021 Hudson Junior Invitational, hosted last week at the Country Club of Hudson, includes interviews of the players, organizers, and sponsors of the 41st annual junior tournament that features the next generation of great golfers!  The HCTV program starts airing Thursday evening.
The final episode of Yeji Around Town visits the new Nestle Toll House Café by Chip offering hand crafted desserts, savory items, and drinks.  Host and producer Yeji also includes a recap of all her previous episodes featuring thirteen unique businesses in Hudson.

HCTV Program Schedule: June 28 – July 4

  • “Hudson and the Underground Railroad” presented by WRA archivist Tom Vince at the recent Hudson Senior Citizens luncheon provides details of Hudson citizens and sites involved in assisting fugitive slaves from the South to escape to freedom.
  Yeji Around Town presents the final episode visiting the new Nestle Toll House Café by Chip offering hand crafted desserts, savory items, and drinks. Host and producer Yeji also includes a recap of all her previous episodes featuring thirteen unique businesses in Hudson.
  • Hudson Montessori School, established in 1962, presents its 2021 Middle School Graduation.
  • Akron Roundtable presents a new virtual forum by Rachel Cargle, public academic, writer and philanthropic innovator, about her journey founding “Elizabeth's Bookshop and Writing Centre,” drawing on the tradition of other Black-owned bookstores as safe havens and literary cultural hubs.
  • Forum 360 discusses the topic of mentoring young entrepreneurs with guest Michael Goldberg.
  • City Club of Cleveland presents Redistricting: No More “Snake on the Lake” with Jen Miller, LWV of Ohio, Alora Thomas-Lundorg, Voting Rights Project, and David Daley, FairVote and author “Unrigged: How Americans are Battling Back to Save Democracy,” moderated by Karen Kasler, Ohio Public Radio. Also, Judicial Crisis?: Dark Money, Court Capture, and the Future of American Democracy with Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse, author of 2020 report “Captured Courts: The GOP’s Big Money Assault on the Constitution, our Independent Judiciary, and the Rule of Law”.
  • Hudson Rotary Club talks about the Stan Adams Memorial Golf Outing at Coppertop.
  • Vlada’s Seeds of Life “Cooking with Kids” demonstrates fun ways to bake bread!
  • HCTV Archives: “John Brown: Hero or Madman?” 2009 panel in commemoration of the sesquicentennial of Harper’s Ferry, recorded at Hudson Library; How to Make Risotto with Chef Charlie Denk; “Darrowville, Ohio” by Richard Grell for Hudson Heritage Association; Hudson Land Conservancy presented Tom Vince’s tour “History of the Greens of Hudson”.

Monday, June 28

7 a.m. CC: Redistricting Ohio

8 a.m. Montessori Graduation

9:30 a.m. Yeji: Toll House Café

10 a.m. John Brown: Hero/Madman

Noon Rotary: Golf Outing

1 p.m. HLHS: Risotto

2 p.m. HHA: Darrowville

3:30 p.m. VSL: Bake Bread!

4 p.m. CC: Judicial Crisis

5 p.m. Good Day in Hudson

6 p.m. Rotary: Golf Outing

7 p.m. Yeji: Toll House Café

7:30 p.m. Forum 360

8 p.m. Vince: Underground RR

9 p.m. Roundtable: Cargle

10 p.m. Vince: History of Greens

11 p.m. CC: Redistricting Ohio

Tuesday, June 29

7 a.m. Clock Tower concert

9 a.m. Vince: Underground RR

10 a.m. Roundtable: Cargle

11 a.m. Vince: History of Greens

Noon CC: Redistricting Ohio

1 p.m. Montessori Graduation

2:30 p.m. Yeji: Toll House Café

3 p.m. John Brown: Hero/Madman

5 p.m. North of 60: Blum

5:30 p.m. Raingardens

6 p.m. CC: Judicial Crisis

7 p.m. Yeji: Toll House Café

7:30 p.m. VSL: Bake Bread!

8 p.m. Vince: Underground RR

9 p.m. HHA: Darrowville

10:30 p.m. Forum 360

11 p.m. Good Day in Hudson

Wednesday, June 30

7 a.m. Rotary: Golf Outing

8 a.m. HLHS: Risotto

9 a.m. HHA: Darrowville

10:30 a.m. VSL: Bake Bread!

11 a.m. CC: Judicial Crisis

Noon Clock Tower concert

2 p.m. Vince: Underground RR

3 p.m. Roundtable: Cargle

4 p.m. Vince: History of Greens

5 p.m. Community of St. John

6 p.m. North of 60: Blum

6:30 p.m. Montessori Graduation

8 p.m. John Brown: Hero/Madman

10 p.m. Rotary: Golf Outing

11 p.m. CC: Judicial Crisis

Thursday, July 1

7 a.m. Clock Tower concert

9 a.m. Vince: Underground RR

10 a.m. Roundtable: Cargle

11 a.m. Vince: History of Greens

Noon CC: Redistricting Ohio

1 p.m. Montessori Graduation

2:30 p.m. Yeji: Toll House Café

3 p.m. John Brown: Hero/Madman

5 p.m. North of 60: Blum

5:30 p.m. HHA: Darrowville

7 p.m. HUDSON JUNIOR GOLF

8:30 p.m. Raingardens

9 p.m. Roundtable: Cargle

10 p.m. Ultimate Game

10:30 p.m. Forum 360

11 p.m. Vince: History of Greens

Friday, July 2

7 a.m. CC: Redistricting Ohio

8 a.m. Montessori Graduation

9:30 a.m. Yeji: Toll House Café

10 a.m. John Brown: Hero/Madman

Noon Rotary: Golf Outing

1 p.m. HLHS: Risotto

2 p.m. HHA: Darrowville

3:30 p.m. VSL: Bake Bread!

4 p.m. CC: Judicial Crisis

5 p.m. HCF: Mental Health Forum

6 p.m. Vince: Underground RR

7 p.m. Hudson Junior Golf

8:30 p.m. Be The Light parade

9 p.m. CC: Judicial Crisis

10 p.m. The ½ Hour Show

10:30 p.m. HHA: Darrowville

Saturday, July 3

7 a.m. CC: Judicial Crisis

8 a.m. Vince: Underground RR

9 a.m. Montessori Graduation

10:30 a.m. Hudson Junior Golf

Noon Vince: Hudson Greens

1 p.m. The Night Owls

3 p.m. HCF: Mental Health

4 p.m. Hudson Junior Golf

5:30 p.m. Yeji: Toll House Café

6 p.m. John Brown: Hero/Madman

8 p.m. Clock Tower concert

10 p.m. The ½ Hour Show

10:30 p.m. Really Bad Movie

Sunday, July 4

7 a.m. HLHS: Risotto

8 a.m. North of 60: Blum

8:30 a.m. United Methodist

9:30 a.m. Forum 360

10 a.m. First Congregational LIVE

11 a.m. Hudson Presbyterian

Noon Community of Saint John

1 p.m. Gloria Dei Lutheran

2 p.m. Roundtable: Cargle

3 p.m. Clock Tower concert

5 p.m. Community of Saint John

6 p.m. Rotary: Golf Outing

7 p.m. Hudson Junior Golf

8:30 p.m. Yeji: Toll House Café

9 p.m. Vince: Underground RR

10 p.m. John Brown: Hero/Madma