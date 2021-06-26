HCTV: Highlights of Hudson Junior Invitational
HCTV Program Schedule: June 28 – July 4
- “Hudson and the Underground Railroad” presented by WRA archivist Tom Vince at the recent Hudson Senior Citizens luncheon provides details of Hudson citizens and sites involved in assisting fugitive slaves from the South to escape to freedom.
- Yeji Around Town presents the final episode visiting the new Nestle Toll House Café by Chip offering hand crafted desserts, savory items, and drinks. Host and producer Yeji also includes a recap of all her previous episodes featuring thirteen unique businesses in Hudson.
- Highlights of the 2021 Hudson Junior Invitational, hosted last week at the Country Club of Hudson, includes interviews of the players, organizers, and sponsors of the 41st annual junior tournament that features the next generation of great golfers! The HCTV program starts airing Thursday evening.
- Hudson Montessori School, established in 1962, presents its 2021 Middle School Graduation.
- Akron Roundtable presents a new virtual forum by Rachel Cargle, public academic, writer and philanthropic innovator, about her journey founding “Elizabeth's Bookshop and Writing Centre,” drawing on the tradition of other Black-owned bookstores as safe havens and literary cultural hubs.
- Forum 360 discusses the topic of mentoring young entrepreneurs with guest Michael Goldberg.
- City Club of Cleveland presents Redistricting: No More “Snake on the Lake” with Jen Miller, LWV of Ohio, Alora Thomas-Lundorg, Voting Rights Project, and David Daley, FairVote and author “Unrigged: How Americans are Battling Back to Save Democracy,” moderated by Karen Kasler, Ohio Public Radio. Also, Judicial Crisis?: Dark Money, Court Capture, and the Future of American Democracy with Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse, author of 2020 report “Captured Courts: The GOP’s Big Money Assault on the Constitution, our Independent Judiciary, and the Rule of Law”.
- Hudson Rotary Club talks about the Stan Adams Memorial Golf Outing at Coppertop.
- Vlada’s Seeds of Life “Cooking with Kids” demonstrates fun ways to bake bread!
- HCTV Archives: “John Brown: Hero or Madman?” 2009 panel in commemoration of the sesquicentennial of Harper’s Ferry, recorded at Hudson Library; How to Make Risotto with Chef Charlie Denk; “Darrowville, Ohio” by Richard Grell for Hudson Heritage Association; Hudson Land Conservancy presented Tom Vince’s tour “History of the Greens of Hudson”.
Monday, June 28
7 a.m. CC: Redistricting Ohio
8 a.m. Montessori Graduation
9:30 a.m. Yeji: Toll House Café
10 a.m. John Brown: Hero/Madman
Noon Rotary: Golf Outing
1 p.m. HLHS: Risotto
2 p.m. HHA: Darrowville
3:30 p.m. VSL: Bake Bread!
4 p.m. CC: Judicial Crisis
5 p.m. Good Day in Hudson
6 p.m. Rotary: Golf Outing
7 p.m. Yeji: Toll House Café
7:30 p.m. Forum 360
8 p.m. Vince: Underground RR
9 p.m. Roundtable: Cargle
10 p.m. Vince: History of Greens
11 p.m. CC: Redistricting Ohio
Tuesday, June 29
7 a.m. Clock Tower concert
9 a.m. Vince: Underground RR
10 a.m. Roundtable: Cargle
11 a.m. Vince: History of Greens
Noon CC: Redistricting Ohio
1 p.m. Montessori Graduation
2:30 p.m. Yeji: Toll House Café
3 p.m. John Brown: Hero/Madman
5 p.m. North of 60: Blum
5:30 p.m. Raingardens
6 p.m. CC: Judicial Crisis
7 p.m. Yeji: Toll House Café
7:30 p.m. VSL: Bake Bread!
8 p.m. Vince: Underground RR
9 p.m. HHA: Darrowville
10:30 p.m. Forum 360
11 p.m. Good Day in Hudson
Wednesday, June 30
7 a.m. Rotary: Golf Outing
8 a.m. HLHS: Risotto
9 a.m. HHA: Darrowville
10:30 a.m. VSL: Bake Bread!
11 a.m. CC: Judicial Crisis
Noon Clock Tower concert
2 p.m. Vince: Underground RR
3 p.m. Roundtable: Cargle
4 p.m. Vince: History of Greens
5 p.m. Community of St. John
6 p.m. North of 60: Blum
6:30 p.m. Montessori Graduation
8 p.m. John Brown: Hero/Madman
10 p.m. Rotary: Golf Outing
11 p.m. CC: Judicial Crisis
Thursday, July 1
7 a.m. Clock Tower concert
9 a.m. Vince: Underground RR
10 a.m. Roundtable: Cargle
11 a.m. Vince: History of Greens
Noon CC: Redistricting Ohio
1 p.m. Montessori Graduation
2:30 p.m. Yeji: Toll House Café
3 p.m. John Brown: Hero/Madman
5 p.m. North of 60: Blum
5:30 p.m. HHA: Darrowville
7 p.m. HUDSON JUNIOR GOLF
8:30 p.m. Raingardens
9 p.m. Roundtable: Cargle
10 p.m. Ultimate Game
10:30 p.m. Forum 360
11 p.m. Vince: History of Greens
Friday, July 2
7 a.m. CC: Redistricting Ohio
8 a.m. Montessori Graduation
9:30 a.m. Yeji: Toll House Café
10 a.m. John Brown: Hero/Madman
Noon Rotary: Golf Outing
1 p.m. HLHS: Risotto
2 p.m. HHA: Darrowville
3:30 p.m. VSL: Bake Bread!
4 p.m. CC: Judicial Crisis
5 p.m. HCF: Mental Health Forum
6 p.m. Vince: Underground RR
7 p.m. Hudson Junior Golf
8:30 p.m. Be The Light parade
9 p.m. CC: Judicial Crisis
10 p.m. The ½ Hour Show
10:30 p.m. HHA: Darrowville
Saturday, July 3
7 a.m. CC: Judicial Crisis
8 a.m. Vince: Underground RR
9 a.m. Montessori Graduation
10:30 a.m. Hudson Junior Golf
Noon Vince: Hudson Greens
1 p.m. The Night Owls
3 p.m. HCF: Mental Health
4 p.m. Hudson Junior Golf
5:30 p.m. Yeji: Toll House Café
6 p.m. John Brown: Hero/Madman
8 p.m. Clock Tower concert
10 p.m. The ½ Hour Show
10:30 p.m. Really Bad Movie
Sunday, July 4
7 a.m. HLHS: Risotto
8 a.m. North of 60: Blum
8:30 a.m. United Methodist
9:30 a.m. Forum 360
10 a.m. First Congregational LIVE
11 a.m. Hudson Presbyterian
Noon Community of Saint John
1 p.m. Gloria Dei Lutheran
2 p.m. Roundtable: Cargle
3 p.m. Clock Tower concert
5 p.m. Community of Saint John
6 p.m. Rotary: Golf Outing
7 p.m. Hudson Junior Golf
8:30 p.m. Yeji: Toll House Café
9 p.m. Vince: Underground RR
10 p.m. John Brown: Hero/Madma