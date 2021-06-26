CFHS PTSO to host vendor/flea market on July 17

Courtesy of CFHS PTSO

The Cuyahoga Falls High School PTSO will be hosting a vendor/ flea market on July 17 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Bolich Middle School.

Do you have something you want to sell? There are spots available. Each 10 X 10 spot is $10. You can bring your own table, chair, and tent if needed. Set your spot up to your liking. Tables will be available to rent as well. The fair will move inside if it is raining.

There will be food trucks, including Brooks Homestyle BBQ, Metropolis Popcorn, and Kona Ice.

Call Susan Keller at 330-715-2398 if you are interested in a spot. All spots and table fees will benefit the CFHS Senior Scholarship Fund.