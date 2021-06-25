PTO celebrates Hudson High School seniors with yard signs

Courtesy of Hudson HIgh School PTO

Driving around town, Hudson motorists may have noticed blue yard signs proudly displayed at the end of driveways or near front doors. Over 400 signs announcing a Hudson High School graduating senior were provided by the Hudson High School PTO, thanks to monetary contributions from Hudson Community First, Brad and Alisa Wright, and Hudson parents who purchased personalized yard signs.

In a normal year, the sign sale serves as a fundraiser for the high school PTO, but this pandemic-impacted school year called for something different. “Our high school seniors have endured a stressful and challenging year,” said Sue Swain, sign coordinator. “PTO wanted to honor all Class of 2021 graduates for their accomplishments and perseverance during this uncertain year with a yard sign at no cost. Thank you to our generous community members who helped make this happen.”

FastSigns of Bedford Heights designed and printed the signs.