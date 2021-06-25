Hudson PTO presents Senior Book Awards to HHS students

Courtesy of Hudson PTO

For over 30 years the Hudson PTO has presented the Senior Book Awards to deserving Hudson High School students. The award recipients are selected by the teaching staff of each department for exhibiting a high level of passion and dedication to their chosen subject.

PTO purchases the books recommended by each department; each book is personally inscribed by the nominating teacher, and all Senior Book Award winners have their names inscribed on a plaque that is hung in the HHS Atrium.

Art - Carli Thompson

ASL - Mackenzie DeWitt

Business Education - Mason Jenks

Computer Science - Laura Nijhuis

Consumer Science - Kaitlyn Roegner

English - Ella Spalding

French - Nicholas Ryan

German - Danielle Boyd

Mandarin - Elliot Durkee

Mathematics - John Main

Music – Instrumental Victoria Batcher

Music – Vocal Gabe Botros

Photography - Emma Gatzulis

Physical Education - Johnathan Heisa

Science - Jackson Vogel

Self-Advocacy - Trinity Goodloe

Social Studies - Josh Long

Spanish - Claire Suntken

Technology Education - Alex Zito