Hudson PTO presents Senior Book Awards to HHS students
For over 30 years the Hudson PTO has presented the Senior Book Awards to deserving Hudson High School students. The award recipients are selected by the teaching staff of each department for exhibiting a high level of passion and dedication to their chosen subject.
PTO purchases the books recommended by each department; each book is personally inscribed by the nominating teacher, and all Senior Book Award winners have their names inscribed on a plaque that is hung in the HHS Atrium.
Art - Carli Thompson
ASL - Mackenzie DeWitt
Business Education - Mason Jenks
Computer Science - Laura Nijhuis
Consumer Science - Kaitlyn Roegner
English - Ella Spalding
French - Nicholas Ryan
German - Danielle Boyd
Mandarin - Elliot Durkee
Mathematics - John Main
Music – Instrumental Victoria Batcher
Music – Vocal Gabe Botros
Photography - Emma Gatzulis
Physical Education - Johnathan Heisa
Science - Jackson Vogel
Self-Advocacy - Trinity Goodloe
Social Studies - Josh Long
Spanish - Claire Suntken
Technology Education - Alex Zito