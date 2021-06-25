HMS Science Olympiad Team finishes season ranked 19th nationally

HMS Science Olympiad Team

The magical season for the Hudson Middle School Science Olympiad Team emphatically concluded in late May when the team finished 19 at the National Science Olympiad Tournament hosted virtually by Arizona State University. The 60-team field, comprising each state champion and 10 state runner-ups, competed for the national championship that was won by Kennedy Middle School in California. Hudson won a fourth place medal in Elastic Launch Glider (Luke Metoki/Yeonwoo Yu) and a sixth place medal in Mouse Trap Vehicle (Aanya Patel/Kate Justice). These were the first medals ever won by Hudson students at the National Tournament, as this was the school’s first trip to the competition. Solon Middle School, eight-time National Champions, finished in third place.

The students worked in pairs to tackle over 1,500 questions on topics ranging from Circuit Lab and Machines, to Ornithology and Food Science, and ranked in the top 12 in six of the 25 events. While all of the tests were taken online, a number of events involving the construction of devices were video recorded and submitted for evaluation, such as a Rube Goldberg Machine, an Elastic Launch Glider, a Mouse Trap Vehicle, and a Boomilever constructed out of bass and balsa wood.

The Hudson Middle School team, led by coach Dr. Jordan Renna, was formed only six years ago and has quickly risen to become a national power house. Competing virtually this season, the team won two tournaments (Allendale Invitational – MI and the Ohio Western Regional), and placed on the leader board at every regular season tournament [Ohio State Tournament (2nd place); Johns Hopkins Invitational – MD (3rd place); Kenston Invitational – OH (3rd place); Mentor Invitational – OH (3rd place); Westlake Invitational – OH (5th place); Northview Invitational – OH (6th place); Cumberland Eagle Invitational – PA (6th place); Solon Invitational – OH (9th place)].

National Tournament participants were Noah Bartlett, Sherry Du, Jerry Du, Keven Gong, Ethan Jing, Kate Justice, Daniel Kim, Sherry Li, Alex Link, Erica Liu, Jenny Liu, Audra Lozina, Jack McCormick, Luke Metoki, Aanya Patel, Evan Peterson, Tori Slotter, Katherine Thesling, Gemma Ward, Yeonwoo Yu and team members Jai Arora, Daniela Belkin, Raphael Botros, Joshua Carter, Elizabeth Chen, Elena Cheng, Hannah Cho, Luke Choi, Aidan Conkling, Rosa Donnelly, Tristan Dunphy, Tyler Ginther, Millie Griffiths, Avery Harris, Iliana Jones, Sabrina Jones, Ian Jung, Samuel Latina, Hannah Lee, Evan Lee, Frederick Li, Selina Li, Andre Mukherjee, Henry Niswander, Gabriel Pierre-Louis, Madison Rosko, Benjamin Schafer, Liam Slater, Elizabeth Thompson, Duy Tran, Elena Varga, Jocelyn Vogel, Hajoo Yu, and Lily Zhang. The team has received significant support from the community, including the Northeast Ohio STEM Alliance, the Hudson Kiwanis Foundation, the 25 parent and adult volunteers, the Hudson Middle School administration and custodial staff, and the Hudson High School Science Olympiad Ambassadors Iris Renna, Matthew Taylor, and Jack Vogel.