Goodloe sisters capture Community First awards

Courtesy of Hudson Community First

Hudson Community First has awarded two deserving sisters their top honors.

Trinity Goodloe was selected to receive the Michael-Waley Award named for two Hudson High School graduates who stepped in when a friend was in trouble. The parents who donate monies for this award are convinced that those two young men saved their son's life. Trinity was nominated by an HHS teacher who believed that Trinity’s genuine character, empathy for others and caring nature exemplified the qualities sought for a Michael-Waley winner. She was there for a friend contemplating something unimaginable. Trinity stepped in and was credited for saving the friends' life.

The honors student is set to attend Case Western University in the fall.

The second award given was new this year.

Hudson Community First partnered with the Ito-Patel Family and presented the Ito Patel Family STEM Scholarship to Mikala Goodloe. Mikala, also an honors student, will be attending Case Western Reserve University in the fall.

Mr. Ito and Ms. Patel both work in the technology industry. Mr. David Ito graduated from Hudson High School in 1984 and serves on the Hudson Booster Club Board. Ms. Patel is actively involved in advancing Youth and Women in STEM. Both spend their extracurricular time by reading, fitness, and community service. Mr Ito’s mother, June Ito, worked in the Hudson Middle School library for many years and volunteered at the Hudson High School Library.

For more information about the awards, call 330-807-1517.