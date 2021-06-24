Learn to kayak, paddleboard at Hudson Springs

Courtesy of Friends of Hudson Parks

Have you always wanted to learn how to kayak? Or maybe you’ve kayaked before, but would like instruction on proper kayaking or paddleboarding techniques?

Now you can learn in your own backyard. The Friends of Hudson Parks in cooperation with Kent State University’s Recreational Services is offering both kayak and paddleboard lessons at Hudson Springs Park.

Instruction is designed for people that have either never kayaked before, or for those wanting to improve their paddling skills. Experienced boarders and kayakers will also benefit, as safety training, instruction and equipment is all provided. The program is fun, informational and based on the American Canoe Association’s guidelines for kayaking and stand up paddleboarding.

Kayak classes are offered on Saturday, July 10 and 24, and paddleboard classes on Saturday, July 17 and July 31. Classes run from 9 a.m. to noon. Cost is $40/person (plus taxes and fees); but if you are a Friends of Hudson Parks member, you will receive at 25% discount. Participants must be age 14 or older.

Registration is now open and the link can be found at www.friendsofhudsonparks.org. Membership information for the Friends of Hudson Parks can also be found on the website.

The Friends of Hudson Parks organization actively supports the mission of the Hudson Parks through volunteerism, advocacy, promotion and fund raising. We are guided by our shared values—conservation, environmental sustainability, education, community engagement, recreation, health and wellness—to serve, preserve and enhance the Hudson community through a vibrant park system.