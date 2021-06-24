July 15 deadline to apply for Foundation grants

Courtesy of Tallmadge Foundation

The Tallmadge Foundation will be accepting Grant Applications for projects, events and programs that are consistent with the Foundation’s goals and objectives. The deadline is July 15.

The Grant Application Form is available at www.tallmadge-foundation.org and may be submitted online or mailed to Tallmadge Foundation at PO Box 62, Tallmadge 44278. Applications must be received by July 15 to be reviewed. For questions, email tallmadgefoundation@gmail.com. Grant recipients will be notified by early August.

The Tallmadge Foundation promotes and supports the arts, education and recreational and cultural enrichment. An allocations committee recommends grants for approval by the Foundation’s Executive Board. Note: ongoing operational expenses are not funded. Applications are considered quarterly with deadlines on the 15th of the month in January, April, July and October.