Enjoy some summer activities for senior citizens

Courtesy of the city of Hudson

The summer is truly taking off for Hudson seniors.

Here is a list of activities you can attend. Registration for all events is mandatory. Events are held at Hudson City Hall, 1140 Terex Road, if not otherwise indicated.

Wellness Classes:

Session 1 Tai Chi 9:30-10:15 a.m. Yoga 10:30 - 11.15 a.m. Both sessions are on first and third Fridays and run from July 2 to Sept. 3. $5 admission fee. Accommodates people who need assistance (canes, walkers). Limit 20 per session. Session 2 will begin in September.

Balance 1-2 p.m. June 23 and ends Aug. 25 Second and fourth Wednesdays of the month. $5 admission fee. Must be able to ambulate without assistance. Limit 20 per session.

Learning Activities:

Wednesday, July 14, 10 a.m. - noon. Paint the Clocktower. All materials will be supplied. An artist will guide participants through this fun process. Bring $5 to offset supplies. Cookies and lemonade will be served. Limit is 40 attendees.

Wednesday, Aug. 11. 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. Enjoy a free lunch and lecture from Dr. Shelby Cash on "drug interactions.” Doors open at 10, lunch is between 11-11:30 and the speaker is at noon. Free. Limit is 75 attendees.

Wednesday, Aug. 25. 12:15 - 1 p.m. All About Herbs - LouAnn Hanink will teach about various herbs we can use in everyday life. Herb cookies and coffee/tea will be served. Everyone takes home a tied bunch of herbs to use for soup or other hearty dishes. Free. Limit is 40 attendees.

Here are three ways to register:

1. Send an email to hudsonohseniors@gmail.com

2. Register on the city of Hudson website: www.hudson.oh.us/seniors. Look for "Senior Resources" under the Community title.

3. Call Cindy Murphy at 330-342-1852.