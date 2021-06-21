Library News: Author Fair, Book Expo on June 27

Courtesy of Twinsburg Library

YOUTH SERVICES

SAT Prep Sessions

Register for one, two, or all three:

· SAT Strategy Session - Wednesday, June 23, 7 - 8 pm

· SAT Virtual Practice Test - Saturday, June 26, 10am - 2 pm

· SAT Scores Back Session - Wednesday, June 30, 7 - 8 pm

Visit the Library’s online events calendar for more information. Registration is required for each session. Grades 9 - 12.

Virtual Caricature Drawing Workshop

Monday, June 28 - Sunday, July 4

Puppet instructor Oliver will take participants step by step through drawing several different caricatures of well-known characters. No prior drawing expertise or experience is necessary. Visit twinsburglibrary.libcal.com/event/7755114 for the link to the video.

ADULT SERVICES

Improving Self-Awareness

Wednesday, June 23

6:30 – 7:30 pm

Self-awareness is an understanding of your physical, emotional, and psychological self. Learn to recognize all of these and improve each through various cognitive and learning styles. Improving self-awareness will increase self-control, reduce procrastination, and develop mood management. Participants will improve their relationships and create a more fulfilling life. This is a LIVE, ONLINE EVENT on Zoom. Registration is required.

Birdwatching Hike at Liberty Park

Saturday, June 26

7 - 9 pm

Join the Library and a naturalist from Liberty Park on a socially distant, outdoor birdwatching hike. This event will take place at Liberty Park, 9999 Liberty Road in Twinsburg. Registration is required.

Author Fair & Book Expo

Sunday, June 27

1 – 3 pm

Celebrate getting halfway through the 50 Book Reading Challenge! Join us in the Reading Garden (weather permitting) as we welcome an array of authors. Drop in between 1 & 3 pm, and you'll have a chance to chat with authors and get your books autographed. The Learned Owl will be on hand selling copies. All attendees will also get a chance to browse stacks of free advanced reader copies of books, and readers who have completed their halfway challenge by reading 25 books can pick up their 50 Book Challenge prize! Registration is required.