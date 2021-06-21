June Open House at the Historical Society

Marti Franks

Twinsburg Historical Society

The Historical Society is having a super summer.

The regular Open House is on Sunday, June 27, from 2 to 5 p.m. Both the museum and the Riley House will be open.

Veronica Hughes will be channeling Mary Jane Riley. She will also be selling her book, "Beyond the Monument," about the Twinsburg soldiers who are on the monument in the square.

Can’t decide which one to visit? Drop by both. They are about 10 minutes apart. The Historical Society will have friendly guides in both places, Don’t forget to avoid Cannon if you are heading to Liberty Road.

The Historical Society will be there rain or shine. The kids always love the Freeman Barn. Visit three museums in one afternoon. That’s another reason to love Twinsburg. Remember there are a lot of things to offer and cash or checks are accepted. You can always put something in the donation jar.Your change means a lot.

The Babka’s T-shirts were a huge hit and so we they are going to offer them one last time. If you missed it before, just go to the Face book page or the website and click on the link. You can also call Imagine That and order over the phone at 330-2995- 6211. Ask for Chris or Jamie.You can pick up your shirts from the museum at the July 25 Open House or you can pay for delivery when you order. Added are some hoodies and crewneck sweatshirts . T-shirts are available in both unisex or women’s sizes but remember, the women’s sizes run smaller.

Membership has its privileges too. To find out more check out the website or give the Historical Society a call. The more members the more the Society can do.

Visit www.twinsburghistoricalsociety.org or call 330-487-5565.