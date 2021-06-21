Guided historic walk set for July 3

Courtesy of Destination Hudson

Destination Hudson will host the third of a series of monthly guided walks around historic Hudson at 10 a.m. on July 3.

Reservations are required, and each tour will accommodate 15 guests. The tour will take about an hour and a half, and involves more walking than the other two.

The tour will head down Church Street, discuss the area known as the Cheesemakers Enclave, explore a bit of the history of Hudson’s schools, head south and discuss safety forces in Hudson, the Green Plan, the Evaporator Works and Abraham Lincoln’s stop in Hudson.

Call 330-906-0642 or email destinationhudsonnohio@gmail.com to make your reservations. Rain date is the second Saturday, July 10.