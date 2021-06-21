Fundraiser planned for Jeanie Dockery

Courtesy of Tracey Beard Foundation

The Tracey Beard Foundation announces that it will have a summer barbeque fundraiser for Jeanie Dockery of Barberton. Jeanie is the wife of Jim Dockery, pastor of The Sanctuary, “Where God’s Love is our Refuge,” in Cuyahoga Falls. The fundraiser will take place on Saturday, July 10, from 3 to 6 p.m. at the Tadmor Shrine, 3000 Krebs Drive in Akron.

There will be outdoor fun, food and music. Tickets to the barbeque are $5 and there will also be baskets to bid on and a 50/50 raffle. All proceeds will be donated to Jeanie Dockery who is battling metastatic cervical cancer.

The mission of the Akron-based Tracey Beard Foundation is to help people who are affected by cancer. In 2002, Tracey Beard was diagnosed with Stage 3 breast cancer. During the next 12 years, she went through multiple treatments, remission, new diagnoses and more treatments. Tracey passed away in 2014 and her family was devastated.

“Tracey was an amazing person whose smile was almost as big as her heart. She was always the first to help someone in need,” said her son, Louis Royster. “Our family established the Tracey Beard Foundation to help give hope and financial support to those fighting cancer.”

“We are extremely grateful to the Tracey Beard Foundation for hosting this fundraiser for our family,” said Sarah Dockery-Ady, daughter of Jeanie and Pastor Jim. “We hope that a lot of our friends and family from Barberton, Cuyahoga Falls and the surrounding area will come out to enjoy the day and support our family as we fight the battle against cancer.”

For tickets or more information, call or text Nicole at 330-400-7289. For more information about the Tracey Beard Foundation, visit their Facebook page.

The Sanctuary is located at 1624 Northmoreland Blvd. in Cuyahoga Falls. The Sunday service takes place at 10 a.m. For more information, check out their website at thesanctuarynow.com.