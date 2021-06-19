Hudson PTO Right to Read Week - a virtual success

Courtesy of Hudson PTO

Stories brought Hudson and Akron students together during Hudson Parent Teacher Organization’s (PTO) annual Right to Read Week.

“During this challenging year it was exciting to continue to bring authors and students together,” say co-chairs Kris Stoehr and Lauren Unke.

Hudson PTO and First Serve worked alongside Hudson’s Media Specialists and staff to tailor this year's Right to Read Week to meet the reading interests and age levels of the students even with the challenge of a virtual experience.

Due to the pandemic, PTO was inspired to create an online experience just as meaningful as the previous years’ in-person author visits. “In the process of planning we could not help but to think about other schools facing challenges to connect with students,” explained Unke and Stoehr. “First Serve was a natural community partner as they had an established relationship with Akron’s North Hill school,'' said Stoehr.

The school and wider community rallied together to provide 1,200 new books for the students at Harris Jackson and Findley Elementary Schools in the North Hill community. This gift allowed the North Hill students to read, learn, and grow alongside new friends in Hudson who were reading the same books. “We hope that this collaborative Right to Read week is just the beginning of sharing the joy of books as well as fostering new friendships,” says Sue Wimer, co-director of First Serve. All books purchased and donated included a signed bookplate from the authors.

Right to Read Co-chairs Unke and Stoehr were able to secure seven renown authors to visit the schools virtually. These authors included Margaret Peterson Haddix, Kate Messner, Sharon Draper, Natalie Lloyd, Lindsay Ward, Leslie Helakoski, and Troy Cummings. Younger students had the opportunity to listen to these authors share their writing experiences as well as listen to them read their featured books. Small groups of older students in Hudson and North Hill joined together to Zoom with the authors. These Zoom calls were recorded and were then shared with all students. “Exposing the students to new genres, authors and the opportunity to make connections with other students centered around reading for pleasure is an invaluable opportunity,” says Unke.

“Right to Read Week is one of the PTO programs we’re able to fund through the generous contributions of families who take part in our annual school fundraisers,” explains Dianne Ketler, PTO President. “Children get to hear first-hand how these authors develop a story from an initial idea to a published book. Having this direct contact, even virtual, is a meaningful experience they remember for many years.”

PTO thanks the generous Hudson community for sponsoring these worthwhile school events and gives a special shout out to Printer's Devil Inc for donating bookmarks for Hudson students to decorate and share with their friends in North Hill. Also thanks to senior Alex Zito for creating the Right to Read publicity.