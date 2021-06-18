'Pollinators in Your Garden' topic for Silver Lake Garden Club

Courtesy of Silver Lake Garden Club

The Silver Lake Garden Club will meet June 21 at 1 p.m. at Silver Lake Village Hall, on Kent Road.

No refreshments will be served, though you may bring your own beverage.

Following the business meeting, the program will be Pollinators in Your Garden.an informative talk on the importance of garden's pollination

It will be presented by Mary Simonelli, Summit County Master Gardener volunteer.

Out of consideration for our speaker, please wear a mask and practice social distancing.

All villagers and interested persons from outlying communities are invited.