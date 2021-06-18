Hudson Community Foundation awards scholarships to HHS seniors

Courtesy of Hudson Community Foundation

Eight Hudson High School graduating seniors have received monetary awards toward their college tuition from scholarship funds created at the Hudson Community Foundation through the generosity of local donors.

“These scholarship funds were created to pay forward the rewards that so many individuals and families have received through education. In many cases, they were established as a legacy in living memory of remarkable people in our community,” said HCF president Amy Jordan. “The promising students honored with these scholarships represent our next generation of citizens and leaders. We are proud of their achievements to date and their potential going forward.”

A total of $12,000 were awarded to the following students from the Hudson High School Class of 2021:

Hajarian Family Scholarship:

· Gabe Botros

· Trinity Goodloe

Gale Ann Haller Artist Scholarship

· Riley Gaynor

Ronald McGrainor Scholarship

· Mikala Goodloe

· Boston Meeker

Margaret McGrainor Scholarship

· Chloe McGreal

Kath Miceli Memorial Scholarship

· Sarah Weldon

Steve Sogan Memorial Scholarship

· To be named

To start a new scholarship fund – or to donate to an existing fund – at Hudson Community Foundation, visit www.myhcf.org or call Amy Jordan at 330-655-3580.

Founded in 2000, Hudson Community Foundation’s mission is to enhance the overall quality of life in the Hudson area by increasing charitable giving, educating and connecting donors to community needs and leading on community issues. The foundation, supported by hundreds of local donors and Donor Advised Funds, operates from an office in the historic Baldwin House on Hudson’s village green and is governed by a volunteer board of directors.